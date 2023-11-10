Drake London set to return for Falcons on Sunday

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke wasn't able to throw to wide receiver Drake London in last week's loss to the Vikings, but London will be on hand against the Cardinals this Sunday.

London missed Week Nine with a groin injury, but practiced all week and moved up to full participation on Thursday and Friday. The team did not give him an injury designation for Sunday's game, so he is on track to play.

The 2022 first-round pick has 37 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns this season.

While London will be able to catch passes, Mack Hollins will not. He's been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Defensive back Dee Alford (ankle) is also out and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) is listed as questionable.