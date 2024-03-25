Drake basketball's Atin Wright enters transfer portal after Darian DeVries departure

Drake Bulldogs guard Atin Wright (10) drives to the basket as Washington State Cougars forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends in a first-round NCAA Tournament game between Drake and Washington State, Thursday, March 21, 2024 at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.

Drake basketball lost its first player to the transfer portal since Darian DeVries’ departure to West Virginia was confirmed on Sunday night.

Atin Wright is entering the portal, he told On3.com.

The 6-foot-1 junior guard played only one season in a Bulldogs jersey, after transferring from California State University, Northridge.

He was Drake’s second leading scorer behind Tucker DeVries, averaging 14.1 points per game. Wright added 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and recorded 34 steals this season.

Wright was one of Drake’s more consistent shooters, going 45.8% from the field and making 40.6% of his 3-point attempts.

More Bulldogs players are expected to hit the transfer portal after West Virginia announced it had hired Darian DeVries as its new head basketball coach on Sunday night.

DeVries compiled a 150-55 overall record in six seasons at Drake, including back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference championships and automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and 2024.

