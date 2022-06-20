Re-draft of 2019 highlights value of Packers’ first three picks

A re-draft of the 2019 NFL draft from Pro Football Focus highlighted how well the Green Bay Packers did with the team’s first three picks three years ago.

A quick recap: Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted edge rusher Rashan Gary at No. 12, safety Darnell Savage at No. 21 and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins at No. 44. In Trevor Sikkema’s re-draft, Gary was selected at No. 8, Jenkins at No. 11 and Savage at No. 30.

In other words, the Packers used three picks in the top 45 to select three first-round players, including two elite players.

Overall, the Packers got 26 spots of value (or almost a full round) when considering actual draft position and PFF’s re-draft position.

Jenkins is the obvious home run here. A second-round pick, Jenkins may now hold the title as the best offensive lineman from the 2019 draft. One of the most versatile players in football, Jenkins even proved tremendous value at left tackle last season, and there’s an increasingly good chance he’ll be the team’s long-term player at right tackle. Jenkins was the top offensive lineman in the re-draft.

Gary is well on his way to super stardom after an incredible third season. Many criticized the Packers for taking Gary at No. 12, but he’s developed into a true game-changer and one of the best young edge rushers in football. Three years later, he’s a top-10 player in the class with an unlimited ceiling as a player. The Packers’ gamble paid off handsomely. Turns out, betting on elite athleticism and effort often wins.

Savage is going into his fourth year as a full-time starter and has shown some flashes of greatness, but inconsistency has kept him from emerging as an elite player. We still picked him as the team’s top breakout candidate in 2022. A combination of elite speed and the comfort of going into Year 2 of a defensive scheme could finally unlock his playmaking potential. In the actual draft, Savage was the first defensive back taken. In the re-draft, he was the fourth safety and sixth defensive back selected, so it’s possible the Packers had better options available.

The rest of the Packers’ 2019 draft class doesn’t hold up as well. Third-round pick Jace Sternberger busted, fifth-round pick Kingsley Keke was released last year, sixth-round pick Ka’dar Hollman was traded away last summer, sixth-round pick Dexter Williams was released last year and seventh-round pick Ty Summers has been nothing more than a fringe roster player.

None of that really matters because the Packers did so well with the team’s first three picks.