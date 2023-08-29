A dozen for the road: You’ll need to travel to see these outstate standouts

The 2023 Dream Team is meant as acclimation for many of the top players in the metro, but talented players from outside the metro are worth noting. Here's a look at 12 of the best, including three who have committed to the Gophers.

Koi Perich, Esko, senior, safety, 6-2, 200. College: Minnesota. Smooth, natural athlete who has explosive speed and makes plays all over the field. Chose the Gophers over nine other Division I offers.

Mason Carrier, Detroit Lakes, senior, inside linebacker, 6-2, 225. College: Minnesota. A ball-hawking throwback destined to be a fan favorite with his thumping style.

Jalen Smith, Mankato West, senior, wide receiver, 6-0, 185. College: Minnesota. Sure-handed receiver with a knack for creating space and getting yards after the catch. Caught 49 passes for 729 yards in 2022.

Hunter Kallstrom, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, senior, defensive line, 6-4, 225. College: Wyoming. A remarkable athlete (4.58-second 40, 36-inch vertical jump) who is exceptionally versatile, as a receiver, runner or defender.

Brycen Lotz, Braham, senior, offensive line, 6-5, 260. College: Wyoming. Blessed with the requisite size for offensive line, Lotz steps it up with quick feet and straight-ahead speed to get to the second level.

Hayden Venenga, Willmar, senior, offensive line, 6-6, 275. College: South Dakota State. Strength, leg drive and work ethic make Venenga a dominant run-blocker with a huge upside in pass protection.

Will Steil, Rocori, senior, defensive back/linebacker, 6-2, 195. College: North Dakota State. Look for Steil to be a safety/linebacker mix in college, owing to his size, instincts and quick-twitch coverage abilities.

Zach Vanderpool, Byron, senior, defensive end, 6-5, 230. College: North Dakota State. Long and physical, with the strength to shrug off blockers and excellent pursuit speed.

Greg Meidl, Mankato West, senior, offensive line, 6-4, 250. College: Army. Plays with a brutish edge and delivers punishing hits. Technically sound and operates well in space, important in Army's triple-option offense.

Bart McAninch, Mankato West, senior, quarterback, 6-1½, 205. College: Bemidji State. A strong, accurate arm and a build like a linebacker help him shrug off tacklers. His strongest asset, however, is his terrific leadership.

Dylan Gross, Brainerd, senior, linebacker, 6-2, 220. College: undecided. Has terrific speed for a player his size. A punishing hitter with a nose for the football. Effective sideline to sideline.

Zechariah Ladu, Rochester John Marshall, senior, defensive back/wide receiver, 6-4, 175. College: undecided. A natural athlete with the agility and length that college coaches covet.