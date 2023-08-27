Dowling 38, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21: Ra'Shawd Davis scores five in Maroons win

Dowling Catholic's Ra'Shawd Davis (24) sheds a tackle from Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Sam Adams (30) during a Class 5A high school football game Saturday at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids.

Dowling Catholic and Cedar Rapids Kennedy football took the field for a matchup between two top-10 teams — No. 2 versus No. 6 — in Class 5A on Saturday, and didn’t disappoint.

In an action-packed matchup, the Maroons came out on top, defeating Kennedy, 38-21.

The Cougars managed to stay in the game, getting within a field goal of Dowling's lead on multiple occasions. But the Maroons responded each time, and that secured the Week 1 win for the team from central Iowa.

Know the name Ra’Shawd Davis from Dowling

It is no surprise, at this point, when the Maroons’ feature several stars on offense.

But the thing with stars is that, sometimes, one shines brighter than the others.

That was the case Saturday, when Dowling running back Ra’Shawd Davis put the scoring load on his back. He was the first, between both teams, to put points on the board, with a touchdown in the final five minutes of the first quarter.

Davis added another touchdown off a kickoff return, and then finished out the second quarter by running in another score. Dowling scored three touchdowns and a field goal in the first half, and all three of the touchdowns are credited to Davis.

That's not where things ended for him. He added two more touchdowns in the second half to seal the victory for the visiting team.

Even on non-scoring plays, he was a player to watch. His on-field vision is superb, he has a knack for finding a Davis-sized gap, and even when gaps occasionally close, he refuses to make the defense’s job easy, often requiring multiple defenders to take him down.

There are lots of pieces that contribute to Dowling’s offense. But Davis was the showstopper in the first game of the year.

Kennedy’s offensive line cohesive, despite struggles against Dowling

With 6-foot-8, 385-pound recruit Nick Brooks on the offensive line, it’s easy to see why all eyes are on this part of the Cougars offense.

And Brooks lived up to the hype.

He is agile and moves well, especially for his size, and he’s the type of player who flattened opponents and then offered them a hand up. Brooks will certainly be one to watch this season and next.

But the offensive line as a whole connected well. Brooks — along with Austin Raue, Logan Johnson, Braylon Edwards and Andrew Moser — understood how to move as a unit and gave quarterback Vincenzo Gianforte plenty of opportunities, both in the air and on the ground when he kept the ball.

There still were some mistakes — and Dowling's offense proved to be too much of a matchup in the first week — but those errors should be ironed out as the season goes on. If or when that happens, Kennedy will be a team to watch.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ra'Shawd Davis leads Dowling football past Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 38-21