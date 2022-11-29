Doug Pederson: We might need Darrell Henderson vs. Lions

Darrell Henderson wasn’t ready to make his Jacksonville Jaguars debut just four days after he was claimed by the team off waivers, but the former Los Angeles Rams starting running back may be called to action in Week 13.

“We got to get him some touches this week in practice, we got to get him caught up,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said of Henderson on Monday. “We will spend these next couple days meeting with him and getting him going. I think it’s possible that, obviously, working him into practice, but he could be a player that we might need for the game.”

The Jaguars have leaned heavily on Travis Etienne Jr. at running back since trading James Robinson to the New York Jets in October. However in a Week 12 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Etienne carried the ball just twice for three yards before heading to the locker room with a foot injury.

Etienne returned to the sideline and was okay to return, but was kept out for the remainder of the game as a precaution, according to Pederson.

Backup JaMycal Hasty instead took the brunt of the snaps in the backfield Sunday. While he had a career-best 67 receiving yards, Hasty managed just 28 rushing yards on 12 carries against a stout Ravens run defense.

Etienne is likely to play in Week 13, but the Jaguars may look to limit his work load after his injury scare. And the team may be hesitant to give many carries to Hasty, who is averaging 2.6 yards per carry since the Robinson deal.

Henderson, 25, averaged 4.4 yards in four seasons with the Rams and was averaging 4.0 yards this season before he was surprisingly waived last week.

