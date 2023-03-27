Doug Pederson on Jawaan Taylor: ‘You hate to see him go, but I get it’

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a new starter on the right side of their offensive line in 2023 after losing Jawaan Taylor in free agency.

A couple weeks after Taylor agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he has no hard feelings about the offensive tackle taking big money elsewhere.

“You hated to see him go, but I get it,” Pederson said Monday at a league meeting in Phoenix. “That’s part of our business and that’s what’s gonna happen. I wish him all the best and success in Kansas City.

“But now for us, it’s about moving forward. Walker Little, it’s a great opportunity for him to step up, and I do believe there are some good offensive linemen in this draft if the right guy is there, obviously. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Little battled Taylor for the starting right tackle job during training camp last year, but lost out on the role. Late in the season, the 2021 second-round pick was called into action to replace Cam Robinson at left tackle after the latter suffered a season-ending meniscus tear.

While the Jaguars have needs defensively — namely at cornerback and outside linebacker — drafting an offensive tackle early would also make sense. In the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Todd McShay, the Jaguars are projected to take Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 24th overall selection.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire