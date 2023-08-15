Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start Thursday night vs Eagles

So far rookie fifth round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been the talk of the preseason for the Cleveland Browns. That will continue Thursday when he gets the start with both Josh Dobb and Deshaun Watson sitting out the third preseason game. The Browns also noted that quarterback Kellen Mond will get playing time as well.

Thompson-Robinson hasn’t looked like a rookie at times showing poise in the pocket and reading the field in front of him well. Of course, this isn’t against opposing teams starters but it is still reason to be encouraged about the young quarterback. He will likely get to play the first half if not a little more for Thursday’s game in Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire