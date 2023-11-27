Dorian Thompson-Robinson out with concussion, Amari Cooper out with rib injury

The Browns are dealing with several key injuries as they finish out what's likely to be a loss to the Broncos.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out with a concussion. He was hit hard on a throw deep in Cleveland territory toward the end of the third quarter. The Fox broadcast showed Thompson-Robinson with a bloody lip before he went back to the locker room for further evaluation.

P.J. Walker came in to replace Thompson-Robinson. While Joe Flacco was signed to the practice squad earlier this week, he was not elevated to the gameday roster. But now, it seems likely Flacco will have to get ready to be available for next week's game against the Rams.

Browns receiver Amari Cooper also has been ruled out with a rib injury. He took a hard shot to the side on an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliot has also been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Additionally, Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin noted that Myles Garrett had been favoring his left wrist, even using his right hand to congratulate teammates on the sideline with a high five.

Cleveland trails 27-12 late in the fourth quarter.