'We don't need to play pretty football' - Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is prioritising results over performances as the season reaches its final act.

The Paisley side sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership and are targeting European football for the first time since 1987, but have won none of their last five outings.

Robinson says their position in the top half is "not really" a surprise to him, but is willing to win ugly to ensure they finish on a high note.

"It has been enjoyable but we want to finish the job off for this season," he said.

“I will take a really poor performance tomorrow and three points. It is the business end of the season where we want to gain points.

“We don’t need to play pretty football, we don’t maybe need to do what we have done all season in trying to control games.

“Both teams just want to win the points and we have to have a steely determination about us not to concede goals.

“They are all big games now. But it is no good winning this one and the losing the next three.”