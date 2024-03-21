'Don't mess with something that's great': John Calipari against NCAA Tournament expansion

PITTSBURGH — John Calipari figures the NCAA Tournament, as is, ain't broke. So there's no need to fix it.

Calipari, a March Madness veteran in his 15th year as the Kentucky basketball coach, said Wednesday the 68-team event should stay "where it is" as talk swirls of expanding the field.

"It's too good a thing. It's the event," he said, barely 24 hours ahead of UK's first-round matchup with Oakland. "Like you could tell I'm excited about coaching in this. … Keep it where it is. Don't mess with something that's great."

Calipari was in lockstep on the matter with his coaching adversary in Thursday night's contest, Oakland's Greg Kampe.

"The NCAA basketball tournament — and please don't change it, please don't change it — is one of the three greatest sporting events in the world. ... You argue the World Cup, and you're probably right, the Super Bowl and this tournament are the three greatest sporting events in the world," Kampe said. "And Oakland and my players are a part of it, and they get to cherish that for the rest of their lives."

The only exception Kampe was willing to make on an enlarged tournament? If it meant there were more opportunities for non-power conferences, such as the one in which his team resides (the Horizon League). One concern critics of an expanded Big Dance share is it ultimately will only benefit the power leagues — the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, to name a few — that already account for a lion's share of the bids each season.

"Don't keep us out. You know, we're what make this tournament — the little guy," he said. "Why does everybody love 'Hoosiers'? … Because (of) the little guy. And today is the anniversary of the day that Jimmy Chitwood, in real life, made the shot."

It's those types of moments that make the tournament so magical.

"Don't let the Jimmy — Trey Townsend, Jack Gohlke, Blake (Lampman)," said Kampe, referring to a trio of players on his own team, "they could be Jimmy Chitwood tomorrow night. Don't take that away from us."

