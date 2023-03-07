Donovan Mitchell pulls off spin move to give Cavs lead, then throws down filthy dunk in OT

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Cavs completed a wild comeback Monday night to pull off an overtime win over the Boston Celtics.

And in doing so, Donovan Mitchell, who scored a game-high 40 points, put together a mini highlight reel in the process.

'I got you':As Cavs prep for playoffs, Donovan Mitchell answers J.B. Bickerstaff's call

First, Mitchell drove to the hoop with a spin move and got the shot to drop that gave the Cavs the lead with just 24.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was their first lead since early in the first quarter, as they spent most of the night trailing by double digits.

Donovan Mitchell for the lead 🔥pic.twitter.com/z6sIT7us85 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 7, 2023

The game was eventually sent to overtime, the third time in four meetings between these two teams this year in which regulation wasn't enough.

In overtime, Mitchell continued to get to the rim with ease. This time, though, he threw down a thunerous dunk over Celtics forward Mike Muscala.

The Cavs went on to win 118-114. They're 7-0 in overtime this season, with three of those wins coming against the Celtics.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Donovan Mitchell highlights in Cavaliers win vs. Celtics Monday night