Dom DiSandro will be banned from the sideline on Sunday

If another altercation happens during Sunday night's game between Philadelphia and Dallas, Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro won't be there to restore order.

Per a league source, DiSandro has will not have sideline access for Sunday night's game.

It is not a suspension, according to the source. DiSandro will be permitted to perform his daily duties, to travel with the team, and to be present in the stadium on Sunday for his normal game day responsibilities and meetings. He also is permitted to be in the locker room. However, he cannot be on the sidelines during the game.

A meeting on the situation occurred Friday at the league office. The NFL continues to consider all aspects of the altercation between DiSandro and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

DiSandro entered the white stripe between the field and the bench area on Sunday in the 49ers-Eagles game. He made contact with Greenlaw, who then threw a punch (sort of) toward DiSandro, grazing his face. Both were ejected.

The NFL issued a memo on September 13 reminding teams of the game day rules applicable to non-players. Another memo was sent this week.

The Eagles did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the status of DiSandro case.