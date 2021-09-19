  • Oops!
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves Bills game on cart after big hit, replaced by Jacoby Brissett

Jason Owens
·1 min read
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter with a rib injury.

The injury appeared to take place when the Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-two near midfield on their second possession. Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa put a big hit on Tagovailoa as he released an incomplete pass. 

Tagovailoa needed help off the field and eventually left for the locker room on a cart. The Dolphins later announced that he suffered a rib injury and was questionable to return. Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback for the Dolphins' next drive with Miami trailing 14-0 after Buffalo scored touchdowns on its first two possessions.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs and that X-Rays didn't show any fractures. He's scheduled for an MRI on Sunday, per the report. The Dolphins continued to list Tagovailoa as questionable.

The Dolphins entered Week 2 as the only AFC East team with a win after beating the New England Patriots in Week 1. 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to throw against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday's game with a rib injury. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

