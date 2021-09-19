Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves Bills game on cart after big hit, replaced by Jacoby Brissett

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter with a rib injury.

The injury appeared to take place when the Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-two near midfield on their second possession. Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa put a big hit on Tagovailoa as he released an incomplete pass.

AJ Epenesa punishing Tua. #Bills defense has been getting tremendous pressure so far today. pic.twitter.com/pzgLo6LF02 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 19, 2021

Tagovailoa needed help off the field and eventually left for the locker room on a cart. The Dolphins later announced that he suffered a rib injury and was questionable to return. Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback for the Dolphins' next drive with Miami trailing 14-0 after Buffalo scored touchdowns on its first two possessions.

Tua Tagovailoa was helped off of the field after the last offensive play. He is now being carted to the Dolphins locker room. pic.twitter.com/h5atY8vd89 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Tagovailoa suffered bruised ribs and that X-Rays didn't show any fractures. He's scheduled for an MRI on Sunday, per the report. The Dolphins continued to list Tagovailoa as questionable.

The Dolphins entered Week 2 as the only AFC East team with a win after beating the New England Patriots in Week 1.