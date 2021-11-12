Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa enters game after Jacoby Brissett injures knee in win vs. Ravens

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett suffered a scary-looking injury Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the Dolphins' first possession of the third quarter, Brissett was sacked by Justin Houston. The veteran QB immediately grabbed his right knee and could be seen screaming in pain after the play.

Brissett walked off the field on his own power. Tua Tagovailoa, who was held out of the starting spot for the second straight game with a broken finger, immediately put his helmet on, though the Dolphins would punt on the next play.

The Dolphins said Brissett was questionable to return with a knee injury. It appeared he was ready to re-enter the game, but Fox's Erin Andrews reported that coach Brian Flores kept Brissett from returning to let Tagovailoa stay in.

The move to stick with Tagovailoa paid off for the Dolphins.

Miami led just 6-3 at the time of Brissett's injury, but the Dolphins went on to pull the upset, 22-10. Tagovailoa finished with 158 yards on 8-for-13 passing. He also scored a rushing touchdown with 2:20 to go that effectively sealed the game.

It was Tagovailoa's first game action in nearly two weeks, after missing Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

