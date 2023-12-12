Dolphins work out Melvin Ingram

The Dolphins worked out edge rusher Melvin Ingram on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ingram had interest from the Browns this summer, but he has remained a free agent since playing for the Dolphins last season.

He totaled 22 tackles, six sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries while appearing in every regular-season game for the Dolphins last season. He had two tackles in their playoff loss to the Bills.

The Dolphins could use depth at the position with Jaelen Phillips on season-ending injured reserve after tearing an Achilles.

Ingram, 34, has played 145 games in 11 seasons with four different teams.