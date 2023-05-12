How does Texas A&M Basketball stack up versus the rest of the field in ESPN’s 2023 Invitational?

If you need a break from the Thanksgiving delicacies and NFL matchups, Texas A&M basketball has you covered as they’re officially heading to Disney World for the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational.

Joining the Aggies is a loaded field that includes the likes of Boise State, Butler, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Penn State, VCU, and Virginia Tech. Not only did these programs find success in the regular season in 2022, but many of them punched their ticket to postseason play as well.

Six of the eight teams in the Orlando field were in the 2023 NCAA Tournament (Texas A&M, Boise State, FAU, Iowa State, Penn State, and VCU), with the Owls, of course, headlining on those criteria alone. FAU reached the Final Four and narrowly missed out on an appearance in the title game, falling to San Diego State 72-71.

Both Texas A&M and FAU were in the final 2023 Associated Press poll, while both programs have been consensus additions to a handful of way-too-early Top 25 rankings for the coming season. In ESPN’s latest way-too-early rankings, the Owls clock in at No. 9 while the Aggies sit at No. 18

A rematch with the Nittany Lions gives the Aggies an opportunity for revenge after falling to Penn State 76-59 in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions shot 38.7% from deep last season (seventh in the country) and the Maroon and White saw this up close after Penn State shot 59.1% from deep in that aforementioned first-round defeat.

They pose a formidable threat to A&M nonetheless, however, one has to wonder how the departure of coach Micah Shrewsberry impacts the team. Mike Brey has since filled the void with Shrewsberry landing the coaching job at Notre Dame.

Facing the Hokies could be the de-facto “Buzz Williams rivalry” matchup as the Aggies head coach spent the 2014-19 seasons with Virginia Tech, leading the program to three consecutive tournament trips, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2019. Last season, the Hokies finished 43rd in offensive rating (110.5).

And then of course there are the Owls, who share the spotlight with the Aggies when it comes to the volume of returning talent. While some may feel FAU’s preseason hype is premature, keep in mind they are expected to bring back all five of their starters after winning 35 games and finishing 15th in offensive rating (112.8).

As the Owls come off a historic tournament run, and with the Aggies boasting a record-setting 2022-23 campaign (25-10, 15-3 SEC), you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that wouldn’t want these two in the final of ESPN’s Invitational.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire