How does it feel when players are linked with exits?

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

When you are in a situation where some of your biggest players are being talked about for bigger clubs, that is what you want. You are doing something right if you have got a couple of those.

Crystal Place always need a couple of those gems and they could have another one in Adam Wharton who is gathering momentum since his move in January. But Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have always been the ones with the talent and we are really starting to see the difference now since Oliver Glasner came in and the turnaround in form.

I have been in that situation as a player when you are at a club and some of the big players around you are being looked at by other clubs. I was at Tottenham when we had people wanting to look at Jermain Defoe - that was always a given. I was at Wigan when Antonio Valencia was hot property, and again at Spurs when Manchester United came for Michael Carrick. It is just a normal thing that big clubs come knocking at some times and you cannot stand in their way.

For Olise and Eze, it all depends on how they are thinking about the future, the contracts they have and the clubs that are interested. Do they feel like they can stay a bit longer? With the five to seven-year contracts some of the top clubs are offering these days, it is hard to turn that down and they probably feel they have to roll the dice and go.

From Crystal Palace’s point of view, it is all in their hands. It will depend what offers come in and how much they would be willing to let them go for.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Nicola Pearson