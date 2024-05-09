Does Commanders QB Jayden Daniels believe he will start in Week 1?

“All in for Week 1?”

That’s not a slogan Washington fans want ever to hear again. Fans remember 2013 all too well when then-quarterback Robert Griffin III promised he was “All in for Week 1” after tearing his ACL in a January playoff loss.

Griffin did make it back for Week 1, but that was about the only good news from that season.

In 2024, the Washington Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is expected to open Washington’s season as the starting quarterback. After all, Daniels started for five college seasons.

Does Daniels believe he will start in Week 1?

“Do I anticipate (starting Week 1)?” Daniels said in a response to Keyshawn Johnson’s question on a recent edition of the “All Facts No Brakes” podcast. “I mean, I’m confident in my abilities, but that’s a decision that they’ve got to make. That’s above me.”

Jayden Daniels, on the @AllFactsPod with @keyshawn, was asked if he anticipates starting Week 1 for Washington: “From what I heard, they said whenever I’m ready, I’m ready. So whenever I feel like I’m ready, I’m ready.” pic.twitter.com/6SHgeIgc5P — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 8, 2024

Johnson then pushed Daniels further.

“From what I heard, they said whenever I’m ready, I’m ready. So whenever I feel like I’m ready, I’m ready.”

Johnson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft, recounts that he didn’t start immediately.

Daniels handled it perfectly.

“They didn’t tell me, ‘Oh, you’ve got to start Week 1,'” Daniels said. “They just said, ‘Whenever you’re ready, you’re ready. Whenever you feel ready, we feel you’re ready; we’re gonna throw you out there.'”

Johnson did a good job of trying to get Daniels to proclaim he was “All in for Week 1.” The rookie showed plenty of maturity in his response, even though he is confident he will be under center for the Commanders in Week 1.

