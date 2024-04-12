Dodgers take on the Padres on home winning streak

San Diego Padres (7-8, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10-5, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (2-0, 3.14 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -192, Padres +162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles has a 10-5 record overall and a 6-2 record at home. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .452.

San Diego has a 2-2 record on the road and a 7-8 record overall. The Padres have hit 18 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has four doubles, a home run and 12 RBI for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 15-for-41 with seven doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has four home runs, five walks and nine RBI while hitting .263 for the Padres. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-32 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Padres: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.