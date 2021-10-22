Dodgers' Chris Taylor makes postseason history with three home runs in Game 5 of NLCS vs. Braves

LOS ANGELES -- It was shades of Reggie Jackson, with Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Chris Taylor putting on one of the greatest power-hitting shows in Dodgers’ postseason history.

Taylor hit three home runs and drove in six runs Thursday night, carrying the Dodgers to a 11-2 lead over the Atlanta Braves.

Taylor, starting at third base in place of injured Justin Turner, hit a two-run home in the second inning off Braves pitcher Max Fried.

Then a two-run homer off Chris Martin in the fifth inning.

Chris Taylor follows through on the second of his three homers in Game 5 of the NLCS.

And finally, a solo homer off Dylan Lee in the seventh inning.

He even mixed in a third-inning single.

It was the 12th, three-homer game in postseason history, and the first since Kike' Hernandez for the Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2017 NLCS.

Taylor also became the first player in MLB history to have a walk-off homer in an elimination game (in their 3-1 wild-card victory over St. Louis) and a multi-homer game in another elimination game.

No one has accomplished the feat in an entire career

Chris Taylor is the first player in #postseason history to have a 3-HR game in a potential elimination game.

