Will Doc Rivers or Terry Rozier change the balance of power in the NBA’s Eastern Conference?

The Boston Celtics have a commanding lead over the rest of the NBA’s Eastern Conference at more than halfway through the league’s 2023-24 season. And their dominance is such that their competitors are starting to look to a number of Celtics alumni to help them sort out their current lack of oomph in the East.

The Miami Heat just traded for former Celtics Terry Rozier, sending Kyle Lowry to purgatory that is the Charlotte Hornets. That went poorly in the early going, but perhaps there might be more there in the postseason. The Milwaukee Bucks just hired head coach Doc Rivers to replace another Boston alum (as a player), outgoing Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin.

Will either of these moves help the Bucks or Heat beat Boston? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Talkin’ Them Celtics!” podcast took a closer look at both on a recent episode.

Check out the clip above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire