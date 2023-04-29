Doc Rivers expects Joel Embiid to be listed as doubtful for Game 1 against the Celtics

Joel Embiid is expected to be doubtful for Game 1 against the Celtics. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers might need their other players to step up in against the Boston Celtics. Big man Joel Embiid is expected to be listed as doubtful for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals due to a right knee injury, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday.

Rivers said Embiid was unable to get any work in Saturday. Because of that, Rivers said he would bet on Embiid being listed as doubtful for Monday's game. When asked what would need to happen for Embiid to return, Rivers replied, "He has to get better."

Embiid sustained the injury during a Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs. Embiid missed Game 4 of that series due to a reported right knee LCL sprain. The 76ers still managed to win that contest, eliminating the Nets in four games. At the time, Rivers said the odds were "50% at best" Embiid would be ready for the start of the next playoff series.