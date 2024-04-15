DL William Gholston re-signs with Bucs

The Buccaneers re-signed veteran defensive lineman William Gholston to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

The Bucs also signed former University of Cincinnati offensive lineman Lorenz Metz, a native of Germany, as part of the international Player Pathway Program. He will not count against the 90-man roster.

Gholston, who is entering his 12th season, is the longest-tenured defensive lineman in franchise history.

The Bucs made him a fourth-round pick in 2013, and he has played 169 regular-season games, the sixth-most by any player in team annals and the most by a defensive lineman. He has missed only one game the past six seasons and has appeared in at least 14 games each of the past 10 seasons.

Gholston is the second-longest tenured player on the 2024 roster behind linebacker Lavonte David, who also agreed to a new deal to stay with his original NFL franchise.

Gholston appeared in 16 games with one start in 2023, filling a rotational role along the defensive front with Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Logan Hall and Greg Gaines. All five of those players are now under contract again for 2024 as Gaines also re-signed with the team.

Gholston contributed 19 tackles and two passes defensed last season as well as making the first interception of his NFL career.