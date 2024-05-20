DL Hall starts rehab stint, T-Rats hold on to win 5-3

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Timber Rattlers closed their series with the Sky Carp, Wisconsin welcomed a new, and temporary, member to its pitching staff as Brewers lefty DL Hall threw one scoreless inning to open his rehab stints from a knee injury.

Hall retired all three batters he faced, while watching on as his teammates jumped out to a 5-0 lead, and held on to win 5-3 over Beloit.

With the win, the T-Rats stay atop the Midwest League western conference with a 26-13 record. Check out the highlights in the video above, and also hear from Hall as he works his way back to the big leagues.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.