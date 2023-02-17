DK Metcalf makes remarkable one-handed catch, goes viral
Some guys are just built a bit different. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf‘s numbers may not match the receivers who are typically considered among the NFL’s elite, but if you’ve seen him play you know his abilities are second to none. Metcalf’s physical gifts are one in a million, including speed, size and remarkable hops.
Watch Metcalf’s one-handed catch that’s going viral.
NFL will be drug testing DK Metcalf pretty soon 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3AkeCdTWfB
— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 17, 2023
