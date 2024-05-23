Djokovic reaches Geneva Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday [Getty Images]

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Tallon Griekspoor to advance to the semi-finals of the Geneva Open on Thursday.

Djokovic accepted a wildcard to the ATP 250 tournament in the hope of building momentum for the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

The 37-year-old claimed a 7-5 6-1 victory against his Dutch opponent and will face Czech Tomas Machac in the last four.

Djokovic saved four sets points at 0-40 down in the 10th game before going on to break the world number 27 and then serve out the set.

He found his groove in the second set, which lasted just 25 minutes, breaking serve three times to become the oldest semi-finalist in Geneva tournament history.

"I thought that the first set could have gone his way easily because I think he was the better player for most of the first set," Djokovic said.

"I was lucky to find some really good serves and from that moment onwards really played some good solid tennis. The second set was really good."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will head to Roland Garros after this tournament in the hope of defending his French Open crown.

The Serbian will start his campaign at the year's second Grand Slam against French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Djokovic is yet to win a trophy in 2024.