DJ Moore reacts to Justin Fields being traded to the Steelers

The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers on Saturday, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. In exchange, the Bears received a sixth-round pick for 2025 that could turn into a fourth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter.

DJ Moore, a staunch Fields supporter in the locker room, reacted somberly on X in light of the news.

Business is Business — DJ Moore (@idjmoore) March 16, 2024

Back in December, Moore made his feelings about Fields clear as day.

"We want him here," Moore said. "I’ve been having a great year with him, so that should speak volumes. Just leave what they do upstairs, upstairs at the end of the day.”

Moore executed arguably the best season of his career in Chicago this past season. He finished with 1,364 yards, eight touchdowns, and a 70.6% catch rate. He was inarguably a top 10 receiver in the league this past season, proving himself as a No. 1 option.

It'll be interesting to see how the locker room handles Fields's departure and Williams's inevitable arrival. The locker room is the city's greatest supporter of Fields. Unfortunately, as Moore said, business is business. And Fields wasn't able to convince Ryan Poles enough of his talent.

And the locker room must be ready to accept that.

"And I mean, at the end of the day, we’re all here to win ballgames," Jaylon Johnson said. "So I don’t think it’s about necessarily our feelings or, ‘Oh, well, you did this.’ We’re all here to win games. So whoever Poles brings in, whoever the staff brings in to help us win games, that’s who we’re going to rock with."

Fields has been rumored to be traded for most of the offseason. Most believe the Bears will use the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to draft USC's Caleb Williams. That will happen now since the Bears have traded Fields.

Initial reports suggested the Bears could yield as much as a second-round pick for Fields. Unfortunately, free agency hampered his value, as several quarterbacks signed with the spots that resounded most with Fields. Russell Wilson was one of those quarterbacks, signing with the Steelers.

Multiple reports reveal Fields will be Wilson's backup in Pittsburgh.

Fields played three seasons in Chicago, racking up 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 40 games. The Bears drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after trading up in the draft to acquire him out of Ohio State.

