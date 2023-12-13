DJ Moore reacts to controversial offside call in Chiefs vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Mahomes' epic sideline meltdown has been the talk of the NFL.

The reigning MVP went ballistic on Sunday after one of the most incredible late-game touchdowns you'll ever see was called back.

Down 20-17 with just over a minute to play, Mahomes completed a deep pass to tight end Travis Kelce. After narrowly avoiding three defenders, Kelce tossed a cross-field lateral to wideout Kadarius Toney, who ran it 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. A flag, however, was down.

Toney was penalized for lining up offside, by mere inches, prior to the snap. The rest of the drive was fruitless, with the Chiefs turning the ball over on downs in the game's final seconds.

Mahomes slammed his helmet and was held back by teammates as he screamed at the officials.

"Wildest f------ call I've ever seen," Mahomes said while embracing Bills quarterback Josh Allen. "Offensive offsides in that moment, man. F------ terrible."

The quarterback has since apologized for his reaction and made it clear he does not condone the behavior he exhibited in an out-of-character moment.

"I mean, I care, man," Mahomes told Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports in Kansas City. "I love this game. I love my teammates. And I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win. But obviously, can't do that. Can't be that way toward officials or really anybody in life. . . . More than anything, I regret the way I acted towards Josh [Allen] after the game, because he had nothing to do with it. So I was still hot and emotional, but you can't do that, man. Not a great example for kids watching the game."

Still, the debate over whether or not a ticky-tack penalty should have been called at such a dramatic point in the game has taken the league by storm.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore shared his opinion about the controversial call Monday on sports radio 670 the Score.

"He's [Toney] got to check with the ref," Moore told David Haugh and Mike Mulligan. "He was a little offsides, but if the ref just told him to back up a few inches, he'd have been good. They shouldn't have really even let the play go that long, in my opinion."

Moore emphasized the receiver needs to communicate with the official to make sure he's not offside before the play.

"You look to the sideline, you point to him, if [the referee] says 'you're good,' then you're good," he said. "If he tells you to back up, then you just back up. But I don't know what happened on that play."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.