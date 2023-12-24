DJ Moore injured on Bears' first drive of Cardinals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DJ Moore hurt himself on the second offensive play of the day for the Bears. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but Moore remained on the ground while trainers attend to him after he caught a six-yard pass.

Moore was able to get up and walk off the field on his own. From there he walked into the blue medical injury tent. Moore stayed in the tent for several minutes, then returned to the Bears sideline for further treatment from trainers. It appeared a trainer was manipulating his right foot or right ankle.

This story will be updated.

