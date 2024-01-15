NFL playoff schedule: Divisional-round game dates, times released originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The stakes are getting bigger.

Super Wild Card Weekend is almost complete, with two more games Monday to round things out.

On Saturday, the AFC's No. 4-seeded Houston Texans cruised past the No. 5 seed Cleveland Browns 45-14 before the No. 3-seeded Kansas City Chiefs handled the No. 6 seed Miami Dolphins 26-7 that night.

Then on Sunday, the NFC's No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers stunned the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys 48-32 before the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions ended a 32-year playoff-win drought by beating the No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams 24-23.

So, how will the divisional-round playoff schedule look? Here's what to know:

What is the divisional-round schedule of the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The divisional-round schedule will be complete after Monday's two games. Here's how it currently looks:

Saturday, Jan. 20

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens/No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs, 1:30 p.m. PT. ESPN/ABC

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 5:15 p.m. PT, FOX

Sunday, Jan. 21

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers/No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Detroit Lions, noon PT, NBC/Peacock

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills or No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 3:30 p.m. PT, CBS

As of now, a few conditions could alter the layout.

If the Bills beat the Steelers, then Texans at Ravens will be the early slot Saturday, and Chiefs at Bills will be the late slot Sunday.

If the Steelers win, then Texans at Chiefs will be the early slot Saturday, and Steelers at Ravens will be the late slot Sunday.

When is the 2024 NFL divisional playoff round?

The 2024 divisional-round playoff games will transpire on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21.

Who are the No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The two No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoffs are the 13-4 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC and the 12-5 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.

