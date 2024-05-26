Division I Championship Softball: Otay Ranch 4, Steele Canyon 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out at UCSD, Division I Championship featuring 3-seed Otay Ranch and 4-seed Steele Canyon facing off.

Otay’s Kalina Sangalang hits the 2-run RBI double to give the Lady Mustangs the lead late in the game.

Otay Ranch completes the four-peat winning the Division I Championship 4-3.

