NFL officially expanding to 17 games in 2021, cutting preseason to 3 games

Dirt ringers and dustups at Bristol: NASCAR in 15 minutes

Relive NASCAR's first Cup Series race on dirt in over 50 years as the top stock-car drivers take to the Tennessee clay at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Bristol dirt race winners and losers

    Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but others also left the track feeling good.

  • Chase Elliott’s Darlington throwback to honor Alan Kulwicki

    Chase Elliott's No. 9 car will mimic the late Alan Kulwicki's title-winning car from 1992 during Darlington's throwback weekend in May.

  • NASCAR Cup Series goes green on dirt for the first time in 50 years

    The NASCAR Cup Series takes to the dirt in Bristol for its first dirt track race in 50 years.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • Logano: ‘Bristol on dirt! This is incredible!’

    Joey Logano takes the win at Bristol's dirt track, making history as the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to win on dirt in 51 years.

  • Bristol dirt race was absurd but ingenious. It’s the innovation NASCAR needs

    NASCAR hosted its first Cup race on a dirt track in more than 50 years on Monday. It was as entertaining as you would have hoped.

  • Joey Logano drives away for Bristol dirt win

    Logano led every lap in the final stage of the race.

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • Misfortunes on Bristol dirt for Larson, Bell, Truex result in win for betting shops

    Kyle Larson was collected by a spinning Christopher Bell on Lap 51, ending both drivers‘ chances of winning Monday‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. cut a tire in overtime. These incidents worked out just fine for the sportsbooks. RELATED: Early crash sidelines Christopher Bell at Bristol At BetMGM, Larson […]

  • Bristol dirt weekend set to return for 2022 NASCAR season

    NASCAR’s debut on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track layout won’t be a one-off. Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced that its spring NASCAR weekend in 2022 will be held on the dirt. The announcement was made during Monday’s Food City Dirt Race, the NASCAR Cup Series’ first event on a dirt track since 1970. RELATED: Full […]

  • Hamlin after Bristol Dirt Race third-place finish: ‘Thought I had a shot there’

    Denny Hamlin talks through the final laps of the Bristol Dirt Race and finishing third to Joey Logano at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Bristol Cup dirt race results, driver points

    Full results from Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Elliott honors Kulwicki with 1992 championship paint scheme

    Chase Elliott has seen the picture somewhere — it's hanging in their family shop, Bill Elliott confirms — of his father shaking hands with Alan Kulwicki following the 1992 season finale. The photo symbolizes a golden era for NASCAR and shows one driver losing with grace and accepting that the best man won. Bill Elliott entered the race ranked third out of the six, trailing both Davey Allison and Kulwicki.

  • O’Donnell gives nod to fans, says NASCAR learned a lot at Bristol

    NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell saluted the fans for sticking around at Bristol Motor Speedway and added that NASCAR learned a lot running its first Cup Series dirt race in 51 years.

  • Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier, is the latest company to be impacted by the global shortage of microchips

    Companies around the world - and across many sectors - are grappling with a shortage of the vital electronics components.

  • Detroit Tigers drop spring training finale to Tampa Bay Rays, 5-0, ahead of Opening Day

    Casey Mize made his final spring training start, and the Detroit Tigers played their final game before Opening Day on Thursday at Comerica Park.

  • NFL preseason expected to be reduced to 3 games with bye week as regular season expands

    Two changes are expected to the preseason with the new 17-game regular season.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Francis Ngannou ends Stipe Miocic's title reign with scary second-round KO

    The final, emphatic punch from the top opened a new era in the UFC’s heavyweight division, providing it with the charismatic KO artist that has always proven so popular.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.