Dirt ringers and dustups at Bristol: NASCAR in 15 minutes
Relive NASCAR's first Cup Series race on dirt in over 50 years as the top stock-car drivers take to the Tennessee clay at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but others also left the track feeling good.
Chase Elliott's No. 9 car will mimic the late Alan Kulwicki's title-winning car from 1992 during Darlington's throwback weekend in May.
The NASCAR Cup Series takes to the dirt in Bristol for its first dirt track race in 50 years.
Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.
Joey Logano takes the win at Bristol's dirt track, making history as the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to win on dirt in 51 years.
NASCAR hosted its first Cup race on a dirt track in more than 50 years on Monday. It was as entertaining as you would have hoped.
Logano led every lap in the final stage of the race.
Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]
Kyle Larson was collected by a spinning Christopher Bell on Lap 51, ending both drivers‘ chances of winning Monday‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. cut a tire in overtime. These incidents worked out just fine for the sportsbooks. RELATED: Early crash sidelines Christopher Bell at Bristol At BetMGM, Larson […]
NASCAR’s debut on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track layout won’t be a one-off. Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced that its spring NASCAR weekend in 2022 will be held on the dirt. The announcement was made during Monday’s Food City Dirt Race, the NASCAR Cup Series’ first event on a dirt track since 1970. RELATED: Full […]
Denny Hamlin talks through the final laps of the Bristol Dirt Race and finishing third to Joey Logano at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Full results from Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Chase Elliott has seen the picture somewhere — it's hanging in their family shop, Bill Elliott confirms — of his father shaking hands with Alan Kulwicki following the 1992 season finale. The photo symbolizes a golden era for NASCAR and shows one driver losing with grace and accepting that the best man won. Bill Elliott entered the race ranked third out of the six, trailing both Davey Allison and Kulwicki.
NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell saluted the fans for sticking around at Bristol Motor Speedway and added that NASCAR learned a lot running its first Cup Series dirt race in 51 years.
