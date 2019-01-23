Dirk Nowitzki, former 3-point contest champion, reportedly invited to compete at All-Star Weekend



Dirk Nowitzki will get what could be a final shot at another 3-point contest title.

The longtime Dallas Mavericks center was invited to participate in the annual 3-point shooting contest at All-Star Weekend, per a report from the New York Times’ Marc Stein.

Dirk Nowitzki has been invited to participate in the 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 23, 2019





If he chooses to compete it will be his sixth event (2000-2001 and ’06-’08). He won the title in 2006 by defeating Gilbert Arenas and Ray Allen in the finals.

Nowitzki has 1,930 career 3-pointers, 891 more than any other 7-foot player since 1998-99. Over his career he’s a 38 percent 3-point shooter and averages 21 points a game.

The Dallas Morning News published an interactive last week of all 26,000-plus shots he’s attempted in his career.

Nowitzki, 40, is in his 21st season and though he hasn’t stated any intention to retire after this year, opposing arenas are showing appreciation for the 2011 Finals MVP and 13-time All-Star.

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki celebrates after making a 3-pointer. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

