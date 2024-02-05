Dimitroff: Lack of interest in Belichick around NFL is ‘unfathomable' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's difficult to picture the NFL without Bill Belichick, but that will likely be the reality in 2024.

All of the head-coaching vacancies across the league have been filled, leaving Belichick without a head-coaching job for the first time in 24 years. The longtime New England Patriots head coach and general manager had two interviews for the Atlanta Falcons job, but the team chose Raheem Morris instead. He also reportedly spoke with the Washington Commanders prior to them hiring Dan Quinn as their next head coach.

No other teams were linked to Belichick, a surprising development given his legendary track record. According to a recent report, teams were hesitant to hire Belichick due to "his mishandling of the Patriots’ quarterback situation in recent years, his desire to maintain total control of football operations and a growing concern over the coach’s ability to relate to this generation of players."

To former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, those are questionable reasons to pass on arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history.

"Unfathomable to me," Dimitroff told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Felger & Mazz about the lack of interest in Belichick. "I swear to god, I am blown away. And I know there's -- and if it's your narrative, I'm sorry -- there is a lazy narrative that it's the quarterback, he doesn't bond with the players anymore. I would look at that if I was an owner or GM that was working with my owner on potentially hiring him, but I think there's so much more.

"I mean, he is a situational mastermind. I've been around coaches who I really think highly of prior to being a GM, even being a GM. I love Dan Quinn, I'm so excited he got a gig. I think that's great for him. But I think most people would understand they're nowhere near that situational -- as the season goes on, during training camp, during game weeks, during the games. There are so few people who have that mental acuity that Bill has, that you can't just get any time. People would say that Bill's getting older, he doesn't respond to the players anymore like he used to. I think if you get the right coaches around you, I think you can take care of some of that."

Dimitroff's passionate reaction adds to the wide range of opinions on Belichick's inability to find a new gig. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman ripped the teams that didn't show interest in his former head coach. Meanwhile, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey fired a shot at Belichick, stating that the greatest coach of all-time debate "can be put to rest now."

There's still a small chance Belichick could coach somewhere next season. It remains to be seen whether Andy Reid will return as Kansas City Chiefs head coach in 2024. If he doesn't prepare for the Belichick-to-KC rumors to swirl.

You can watch the full interview with Dimitroff below: