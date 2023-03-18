Dillon Wade ranked among top underrated SEC transfers

Offensive lineman Dillon Wade announced his decision to transfer from Tulsa to Auburn on early signing day. Hugh Freeze hiring Phillip Montgomery, the former head coach of the Golden Hurricane, played a role in landing the four-star offensive tackle.

An article from Mike Farrell Sports titled “Top 5 Under-the-Radar Transfer Portal Additions in the SEC” was written by Mark Pszonak and included Wade on the list. The other names were defensive back Duce Chestnut who transferred from Syracuse to LSU, tight end McCallan Castles who transferred from Cal-Davis to Tennessee, wide receiver Tre Harris who transferred from Louisiana Tech to Ole Miss and offensive lineman Marques Cox who transferred from Northern Illinois to Kentucky.

Upon his arrival, new head coach Hugh Freeze knew that he had to revamp the offensive line. He has done so by adding several interesting pieces through the portal, including Wade, who looks likely to start at tackle this fall. Fellow transfer Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky) may very well start at the other tackle spot, but the current thought is that Wade is the one who will make a more powerful immediate impact.

Wade is the No. 26 ranked player in this year’s transfer class and the No. 4 ranked offensive lineman according to 247Sports. Avery Jones, an offensive lineman transferring from East Carolina to Auburn, is also among the top transfers, ranking No. 12 according to 247Sports.

Improving the offensive line has been perhaps the biggest recruiting focus for the Tigers and Wade will help check that box in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire