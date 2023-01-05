Dillon Brooks with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
The Lakers defeated the Hawks, 130-114, on Friday, and the tide has definitely turned for them over the past 10 days or so.
The Browns sent home Jadeveon Clowney on Friday, a day after he criticized the Browns’ coaching staff and admitted he refused to play on anything other than third downs during the Ravens game in Week 15. “We just want volunteers, not hostages,” defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday, borrowing a Mike Tomlin line, when asked [more]
Steph Curry offered an insightful response to the question of whether or not Klay Thompson officially is "back" after the sharpshooter's recent success.
Trevor Bauer is a free agent now that the Dodgers have cut ties with him. One former major leaguer thinks Bauer will pitch for someone this season.
The Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting, as the first fan returns released Thursday show.
The stark contrast between Ronaldo joining Saudi club Al-Nassr just three weeks after Messi lifted the World Cup reflects a long-held truth: that one is a great goalscorer and the other is so much more
Injuries will sideline Lakers guards Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV indefinitely while Troy Brown Jr. is out Friday night vs. the Atlanta Hawks.
Andre Iguodala was limited to 39 games last season. He missed the Warriors' first 39 this season to be ready for the games that really matter.
After praying for Hamlin on Monday night, many fans also prayed for Higgins’ well-being because of his direct involvement in the traumatic event.
The Dodgers always planned to cut ties with Trevor Bauer, and their decision was cemented after he didn't show remorse in meeting with team officials.
When Tom Kim didn’t have any family around for Christmas last month, Jordan Spieth's family welcomed the 20-year-old with open arms.
Captain Klay knows that there are just some seas that are just too much.
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
Bill Simmons likes what hes seeing from Klay Thompson in his Splash Brothers absence, while Jordan Poole has shown expected growing pains.
Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his second season in Cleveland just ahead of the finale in Pittsburgh. Coach Kevin Stefanski refused to directly address Clowney's status — or provide any specifics about his decision to punish the defensive end — as the Browns (7-9), who always seem to be embroiled in drama, prepared to face the Steelers (8-8) on Sunday.
The New York Knicks have been mentioned in several reports, including a recent report from HoopsHype, as a team that could have interest in Zach LaVine if he’s made available via trade.
The Lakers defeated the Hawks, 130-114. LeBron James recorded 25 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists for the Lakers, while Russell Westbrook added 18 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists in the victory. Trae Young led all scorers with 32 points, five rebounds, and nine assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 18-21 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 18-21.
Kings rookie Keegan Murray revealed why his "welcome to the NBA" moment came against the Golden State Warriors.
When Andrew Wiggins makes his return to the court for the Warriors, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr will have two reasons to start breakdancing.
There were playoff ramifications with Bills-Bengals not being played.