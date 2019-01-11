Dillian Whyte reveals ‘utterly ridiculous’ offer from Anthony Joshua for Wembley fight

Dillian Whyte has dismissed Anthony Joshua‘s initial offer to fight him at Wembley Stadium for his world heavyweight titles as ‘utterly ridiculous.’

Whyte knocked out Derek Chisora last month to position himself well for a rematch against his long-standing rival after the champion's failure to advance talks with Deontay Wilder.

Wilder looks set to rematch Tyson Fury for his WBC title, meaning Whyte is an obvious option to fill the void for the April 13 date. But the ‘Body Snatcher’ insists AJ must get serious if they are to make the fight, insisting the opening offer cannot be taken seriously.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“There’s been the first offer, but it’s utterly ridiculous, it’s way less than what I made to fight Chisora,” Whyte told talkSPORT.

“It is a ridiculous offer, they’re not serious about the fight. It’s ridiculous, the offer comes with other options as well. It’s silly; I’m a pay per view fighter, I’ve built myself up. It’s not like I’m a journeyman, I worked my way up to No 1 with two governing bodies.

"He needs to take that into consideration. I bring more to the table than even Joseph Parker did, and he was a world champion.

“I don’t think he wants the fight, there are easier paydays out there for him and he knows I’ll bring problems to his Mum’s house.

“It is a childish offer, if you want to fight, you make a proper offer, you know what I bring to the table. Me, Tyson Fury and Wilder, you can’t sell out Wembley with anybody else. It looks like Tyson Fury will fight Deontay Wilder (again), so he needs to stop messing about.

“It’s an easy fight to make. I have the rankings, we have history, everybody knows it will be a good fight. Nobody will complain about the fight."