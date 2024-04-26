What did Mel Kiper Jr. think of Commanders’ selection of Jayden Daniels?

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is the original NFL draft guru. When most think of the NFL draft, Kiper often comes to mind. While some may prefer other analysts, such as Daniel Jeremiah, no one person is more synonymous with the draft than Kiper.

Every year at this time, fans are curious to know: What did Mel Kiper think of my team’s draft?

The 2024 NFL draft kicked off with Round 1 on Thursday. USC quarterback Caleb Williams went No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, and LSU’s Jayden Daniels went No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye went No. 3, while Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix were selected at No. 8 and No. 12, respectively.

So, what did Kiper think of the Commanders selecting Dotson? He loved the move. Kiper had the following to say on Daniels and Maye:

It should go without saying that I liked the Commanders and Patriots getting their quarterbacks of the future at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Jayden Daniels will give a jolt to the entire Washington franchise, and he’s in a good spot to play well early. Drake Maye won’t have as good of pass-catchers around him in New England, but he’s the type of talent to build around. I have higher grades on Maye and Daniels than I did on Mac Jones in 2021.

No one knows how things will work out for Daniels and the Commanders, but general manager Adam Peters must now continue to surround Daniels with a sturdy offensive line and playmakers.

Washington heads into Day 2 of the draft with five selections in the second and third rounds.

