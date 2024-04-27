Who did the Commanders get in Brandon Coleman?

Brandon Coleman, 6-foot-4, 313 pounds, was the Commanders first selection in round three, 67th overall.

He was listed as a guard on the NFL Network coverage, which I was watching at the time of the selection.

Coleman started 34 of his 41 career games at Texas Christian University, so he has played both inside and outside.

He played both guard and tackle at TCU. On the television broadcast, Coleman was announced as a tackle, though he did not play tackle exclusively in college. Perhaps the Commanders listed him as a tackle, revealing their intention to move Coleman back outside in the NFL.

The Commanders are weak and thin at tackle. They could not trade back into the first round to obtain a tackle. In addition, they have had the opportunity to draft tackles in the second and third rounds, but apparently, general manager Adam Peters has not felt the tackles available were of the value that the Commanders were selecting.

This is not a criticism of Peters at all. We admire his willingness to select good players and not simply reach unwisely to meet a need.

This selection might also have revealed that Peters wanted to get a tackle all night and simply didn’t feel he could wait any longer.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire