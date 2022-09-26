The drive that ended with the Colts taking a fourth-quarter lead over the Chiefs was saved by a flag thrown on Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones after what should have been a sack that forced a punt.

The officials penalized Jones for saying something to quarterback Matt Ryan. So what did Jones say? No one is saying.

After the game, pool reporter Adam Teicher interviewed referee Shawn Smith about the call.

“Just curious on what Chris Jones of the Chiefs said to get the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the fourth quarter?” Teicher asked.

“It was abusive language towards an opponent,” Smith said.

“And that was it?”

“Yes,” Smith said.

“Can you elaborate on exactly what he said?” Teicher asked.

“No, but it will be in our game report.”

“Did it involve profanity?”

“It was just abusive language, nothing more specific than that,” Smith said.

Ryan was asked after the game about what was said. He declined to specify the comment. Jones privately has passed on saying what happened. However, we’re told that he was shocked he was penalized. Jones believes that the comment was taken out of context by the officials.

Eventually, maybe we’ll find out what the comment was. For now, we know that the penalty extended the eventual game-winning drive.

What did Chris Jones say to Matt Ryan? No one is saying originally appeared on Pro Football Talk