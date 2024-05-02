- Brennan: What Caitlin Clark’s $78k salary really tells us about the WNBACaitlin Clark is set to make $78,000 salary as the WNBA’s number 1 overall pick, which is about 137 times less than the NBA’s number 1 overall pick who will earn $10.5M. CNN’s Christine Brennan says the disparity is the product of capitalism, but things will get better for WNBA players.1:52Now PlayingPaused
The Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.
Diana Taurasi on Caitlin Clark comments: 'The new fans are really sensitive these days'
The Phoenix Mercury guard addressed her comments during the Women's Final Four about Iowa superstar - now Indiana Fever guard - Caitlin Clark.