Diamondbacks release lefty Madison Bumgarner after pitcher goes unclaimed on waivers

The Diamondbacks announced on Wednesday they have released left-hander Madison Bumgarner, officially cutting ties with the pitcher after designating him for assignment last week.

The move means Bumgarner went unclaimed on waivers, as expected, given that he is owed more than $34 million through next season. He is now a free agent.

Bumgarner, 33, had a 5.23 ERA in parts of four seasons with the Diamondbacks, who gave him a five-year, $85 million deal prior to the 2020 season.

Bumgarner made four starts this season, pitching to a 10.26 ERA with 25 hits and 15 walks in 16 2/3 innings.

