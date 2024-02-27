DH Shohei Ohtani hits a home run in his first game of spring training

Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats

The day that everyone has been waiting for finally arrived: Shohei Ohtani Day. All eyes were on the Los Angeles Dodgers' brand-new, $700 million designated hitter Tuesday as he was set to make his spring training debut in Dodger blue.

As a refresher, Ohtani will play only on offense during his first season with the Dodgers as he continues to rehab from September surgery to address the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He won't take the mound until 2025.

But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani looked good in the lead-up to Tuesday's exhibition against the White Sox, in which the DH batted second.

Ohtani finished his day with one hit (a home run), two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani makes his Dodgers debut in spring training. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

First at-bat: Strikeout

Ohtani was raring to come up with a hit in his first appearance in a Dodgers uniform.

Fans at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, had their phones out waiting to see what magic he would produce, and the newcomer was so eager to get to it that on his second swing, Ohtani lost his helmet on the follow-through.

He finished the three-pitch at-bat getting struck out looking by Garrett Crochet in a 1-2-3 inning.

Second at-bat: Double-play

Justin Anderson got Ohtani to hit into a double-play, but it was still productive for the Dodgers.

With runners on the corners and one swing of the bat, Ohtani got the Dodgers on the board. He swung at the first pitch Anderson threw and hit it right to Chicago second baseman Nicky Lopez. Lopez threw to shortstop Paul DeJong, who tagged the bag and then threw to first baseman Andrew Vaughn to get Ohtani out at first.

While that was happening, Jorge Ramos came home from third to tie the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third.

Third at-bat: Home run

The third time was the charm for Ohtani, as he displayed incredible patience in a six-pitch at-bat.

It paid off with a two-run homer just over the fence. Now Ohtani has his first home run and first two RBI as a Dodger. With the swing, he brought Ramos home and cut Los Angeles' deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth.

White Sox pitcher Dominic Leone conceded the home run to Ohtani on a full count. After hitting the homer, Ohtani collected his things and sprinted to the clubhouse. His day was done.