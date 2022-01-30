Devonta Lee revealed his transfer destination on Saturday

Devonta Lee was just one of five wide receivers that were looking to transfer from the LSU football program.

Lee entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14, 2022. Just two weeks later he announced his destination. The 2019 signee will be staying in Louisiana as he chose to head to Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs have a new head coach with former Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie taking the reigns of the program. The long-time assistant is getting his first chance to run his own program.

Cumbie is getting a big-time receiver in Devonta Lee. He might not have played much in Purple and Gold but he is talented. Coming out of Amite, Louisiana, Lee was a four-star prospect and the No. 8 athlete in the country. He will get a clean slate with his new team.

Devonta Lee shared his decision on Twitter.

It is possible that Lee could be receiving passes from former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Downing. Downing announced he would be joining the Bulldogs on Dec. 17, 2021. It appears that new head coach Sonny Cumbie is starting off his first year as a head coach with some weapons at his disposal.

