De'Von Achane averaging a ridiculous 11.4 yards per carry

Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane was inactive for Week One. In Week Two, he had one carry for five yards. In two weeks since then, Achane has been the most explosive running back in the NFL, putting up truly shocking numbers.

Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards in Week Three and followed that up with eight carries for 101 yards in Week Four. For the season, Achane has 27 carries for 309 yards, a ridiculous average of 11.44 yards per carry.

That just doesn't happen; no player in NFL history has ever finished a season with an average of more than 10 yards a carry on more than 25 carries.

Obviously, Achane isn't going to keep averaging 11.4 yards a carry, but he has already done things that many good running backs don't do in a whole season: Achane has three different runs of 40 or more yards this year in just 27 carries; last year only six running backs had three 40+ yard runs all season.

Achane, who has four rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns, is proving to be a big-play threat in a way that few running backs can match.