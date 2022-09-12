DeVante Parker explains what happened on interception in Patriots' Week 1 loss

Parker explains what went wrong on first quarter interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense actually started out pretty well in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but it all started to fall apart after a controversial non-call.

The Patriots got the ball first and their offense drove 53 yards on the first seven plays, a sequence that saw New England pick up four first downs.

The eighth play of the drive changed the game.

On a first-and-10 from the Dolphins' 22-yard line, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took a shot into the end zone on a pass intended for wide receiver DeVante Parker. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard tipped the ball in the air and his teammate, safety Jevon Holland, came over and intercepted it.

A look at the replay showed Howard holding Parker and preventing him from making a play on the ball. No penalty was called.

“I don’t know what happened. When the ball was in the air, (Howard) was able to get his hand up, and Holland came up with the pick," Parker said after his team's 20-7 defeat.

Parker admitted he "didn't think" he was interfered with.

"I just kind of misjudged it, so the next time I know, just go up for it," he added.

The promising drive ended with zero points, and the offense's execution worsened through the remainder of the game.

If a defensive pass interference penalty was called in that spot, the Patriots would've had a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line (or close to it), giving them a great chance to open the game with a 7-0 lead. The Dolphins still could've won in that scenario, but it would have at least been a little harder for them.

The Patriots finished with only one touchdown and 271 total yards of offense. They also committed three turnovers. The last time the Patriots scored fewer than 10 points versus the Dolphins was 2006.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Patriots, who will play against a fantastic Pittsburgh Steelers defense on the road in Week 2.