Detroit Tigers game vs. Milwaukee Brewers: TV, radio, more information

Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Detroit Tigers (22-31) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (28-25)

When: 2:10 p.m. Monday.

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

First-pitch weather forecast: 73 degrees, cloudy.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.35 ERA) vs. Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (2-4, 2.33 ERA)

Game notes: The Tigers meet the Brewers in interleague play for the first time in 2021. In a COVID-shortened season, the two teams matched up four times with each getting two victories. The Brew Crew enters the final day in May sitting third in the NL Central at 2½ games out of first place. The Tigers' weekend sweep of the Yankees puts them in a fourth-place tie with the Minnesota Twins.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game vs. Milwaukee Brewers: TV, radio, more information

