When: 2:10 p.m. Monday.

Where: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

• BOX SCORE

Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

First-pitch weather forecast: 73 degrees, cloudy.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.35 ERA) vs. Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (2-4, 2.33 ERA)

Game notes: The Tigers meet the Brewers in interleague play for the first time in 2021. In a COVID-shortened season, the two teams matched up four times with each getting two victories. The Brew Crew enters the final day in May sitting third in the NL Central at 2½ games out of first place. The Tigers' weekend sweep of the Yankees puts them in a fourth-place tie with the Minnesota Twins.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the link? Refresh the page, or click the link here.

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game vs. Milwaukee Brewers: TV, radio, more information