Detroit Tigers game vs. Cleveland Indians: Time, TV, more info
Detroit Tigers (1-0) vs. Cleveland Indians (0-1)
When: 1:10 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Comerica Park.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates).
Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Julio Teheran vs. Indians RHP Zach Plesac.
Tigers lineup: TBA.
Live updates
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers game vs. Cleveland Indians: Time, TV, more info