Detroit Tigers lose to Philadelphia Phillies in spring training. 4-2: Game thread replay
Grapefruit League: Detroit Tigers (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (0-2)
When: 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.
TV: None.
Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates).
First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 74 degrees.
Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Daniel Norris (3-1, 3.25 ERA in 2020) vs. Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (4-2, 3.97 ERA in 2020).
Tigers lineup:
1. Riley Greene, RF
2. Jeimer Candelario, 1B
3. Willi Castro, SS
4. Miguel Cabrera, DH
5. Niko Goodrum, 2B
6. Wilson Ramos, C
7. Harold Castro, 3B
8. Christin Stewart, LF
9. Derek Hill, CF
Live updates
