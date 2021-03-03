Detroit Tigers lose to Philadelphia Phillies in spring training. 4-2: Game thread replay

When: 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, Fla.

TV: None.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates).

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 74 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Daniel Norris (3-1, 3.25 ERA in 2020) vs. Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (4-2, 3.97 ERA in 2020).

Tigers lineup:

1. Riley Greene, RF

2. Jeimer Candelario, 1B

3. Willi Castro, SS

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Niko Goodrum, 2B

6. Wilson Ramos, C

7. Harold Castro, 3B

8. Christin Stewart, LF

9. Derek Hill, CF

